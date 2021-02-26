Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,878 shares of company stock worth $6,100,108. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

HALO opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.69 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

