Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 16,101 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 151,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 871,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

