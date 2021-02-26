Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

