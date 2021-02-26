Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after buying an additional 221,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,583,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.