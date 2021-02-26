Canaccord Genuity Increases Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Price Target to GBX 88

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

LON NET opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £101.23 million and a PE ratio of 228.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.41. Netcall plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

Netcall plc (NET.L) Company Profile

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

