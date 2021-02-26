Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.46

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock opened at C$118.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$119.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 EPS for the current year.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

