Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,313,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 300,250 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.