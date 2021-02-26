Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,869 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the average volume of 140 put options.

CNQ opened at $28.08 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 575,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 276,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,899,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.