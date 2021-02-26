Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

CU has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lowered shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.75.

Get Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) alerts:

CU stock traded down C$1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.22. 1,627,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.