Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts recently commented on CDUAF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $25.20 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

