Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.63, but opened at C$0.57. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$37.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.27.

Get Canagold Resources alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$37,700.

About Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.