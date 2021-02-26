Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Up 21.5%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shot up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $5.98. 2,111,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,214,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

