Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFPZF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Canfor stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Canfor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

