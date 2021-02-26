Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

CFP opened at C$25.36 on Thursday. Canfor has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

