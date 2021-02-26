Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,373,000 after purchasing an additional 855,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.41 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.