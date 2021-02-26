Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Makes New $230,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 462.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

NYSE:TRV opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

