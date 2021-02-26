Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at C$4,363,655.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,511 shares of company stock worth $7,293,709.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,324. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

