Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.56.

TSE:CPX opened at C$34.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.84. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.66.

In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total transaction of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Insiders sold a total of 204,111 shares of company stock worth $7,138,609 in the last quarter.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

