Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

CMO opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The firm has a market cap of $554.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.