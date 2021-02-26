Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers Sells 11,729 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $959.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,899,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

