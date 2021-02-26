Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$255.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$264.00 target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$183.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$206.25. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

