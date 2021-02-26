Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CSV opened at $33.27 on Monday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $597.86 million, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,710 shares of company stock worth $257,199 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

