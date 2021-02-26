Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%.

CARS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,602. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

