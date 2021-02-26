Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price was down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 1,402,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 586,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

