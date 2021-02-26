Cars.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 977 call options.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of CARS traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $11.24. 11,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

