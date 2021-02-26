carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) (ASX:CAR) Declares $0.25 Interim Dividend

carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) (ASX:CAR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$14.27.

carsales.com Ltd Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

