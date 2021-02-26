Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.25-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Carter’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.58-4.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.60.

NYSE:CRI opened at $94.68 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

