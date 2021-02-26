Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells $1,895,145.56 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. 356,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.58.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.