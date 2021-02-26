Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme’s (CGUSY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme alerts:

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme stock remained flat at $$6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.