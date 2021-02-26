Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 13,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $344.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

