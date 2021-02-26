Caspian Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $11,189.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00700480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00034054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

