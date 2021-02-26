Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. Castlight Health updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.06–0.02 EPS.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $266.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

