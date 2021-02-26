CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBRE Group’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share reflect the benefits from expanding its resilient business in recent years. Recently, the company announced the acquisition of a 35% interest in Industrious. The move is aimed at capitalizing on the anticipated high demand for flexible space exiting pandemic. A strong balance sheet supports its acquisition moves aimed to enhance the REIT’s service offerings and geographic reach. The company also continues to benefit from expansion of its contractual businesses. Its shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the macroeconomic uncertainties have affected commercial real estate transactions and leasing revenues and global property sales are likely to remain choppy in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is worrisome.”

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.57.

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,974. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 742,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,562,000 after buying an additional 150,443 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

