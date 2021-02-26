CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to $75.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

CCDBF traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. CCL Industries has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.11.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

