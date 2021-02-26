CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting C$67.05. 179,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.99. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$34.57 and a 52 week high of C$67.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,023,600.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

