Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 378.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,264 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after buying an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Centene by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,550,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,279,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

CNC opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.