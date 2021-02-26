Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.