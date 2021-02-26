Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.53% of Century Casinos worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

