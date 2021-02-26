Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 million, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

