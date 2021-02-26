Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. 31,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,494. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

