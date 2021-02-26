ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $6,570,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $29,477,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 542,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 167,046 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

