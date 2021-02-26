Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) (ASX:CHC) Insider David Harrison Buys 70,000 Shares

Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) (ASX:CHC) insider David Harrison purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.33 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of A$863,100.00 ($616,500.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$7.30.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

