Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.90 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

