Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $724,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

CTLT opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

