Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $9,812,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $10,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

In related news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,101 shares of company stock worth $12,525,106. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $61.62 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

