Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 123,377 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $221.50 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,271 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

