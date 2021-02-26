Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.