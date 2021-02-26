Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Down to $288.50

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.50 ($3.77), but opened at GBX 270 ($3.53). Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67), with a volume of 190,560 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.26. The company has a market cap of £796.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

In other Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

