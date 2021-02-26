Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

