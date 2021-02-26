China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:CEA opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

